Stalled out front gives us cooler and wetter weather to start the week

We have a stalled out front that has given Central Texas a split in weather today - most have had a a cool, refreshing start to Monday, and others hold onto the same muggy & warm air that was with us over the weekend. That same stalled out front will act as a focal point for more showers and storms to develop over the next few days. Tonight we have low temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s with a few showers possible. The bigger chance, and chance for severe storms, is down to our southwest. Tuesday brings us the best chance for rain this week.

Tomorrow’s rain chance will become more widespread with showers and thunderstorms across the area. That said, it may not rain all day, for everyone, but the clouds and temperatures only reaching the upper 60s/low 70s for most, will make Tuesday a cool and soggy day. There could be localized flash flooding concerns, with pockets of moderate to heavy rain. The highest rainfall totals look to be along and east of I-35 and as we go throughout the day tomorrow, the rain should settle down out west first. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday most of the rain is expected to be along and east of I-35.

Lingering rain chances Wednesday but we start to dry out for the end of the week and warmer weather will take back over. We will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s, Thursday and Friday, with highs returning to the 80s by Saturday. We have rain chances back as early as Saturday and through most of next week... this is May and our #1 wettest month of the year after all.

