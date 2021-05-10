Texas woman dies after tree falls on house

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin reports a woman died after a tree fell on her home.

Lufkin police and firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Lafayette Street to a call at around 2:40 a.m. Monday from the woman’s son who said a tree had just fallen on their home and that he believed his elderly mother was dead.

Officers and firefighters found the tree had fallen through the woman’s bedroom.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews spent the next hour working together to remove the tree from the home.

The woman’s name has not been released.

