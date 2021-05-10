Advertisement

Undocumented immigrants allegedly attack truck driver in Texas

Border Patrol Agents arrest three undocumented immigrants at the scene
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - A truck driver was allegedly attacked by a group of undocumented immigrants while resting at a truck stop in the town of Encinal.

The incident happened on Friday, May 7.

The trucker said he heard people trying to climb into the windjammer of his truck.

He decided to check it out and noticed three people running away.

A short time later, he says they came back and tried to get into the windjammer again.

That’s when he got out with a flashlight to confront them.

At that moment, he says they tried to rush him but he swung his flashlight to defend himself.

They ran off again and that’s when the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office was called.

The three suspects were found hiding behind a local store.

Two of them were bleeding from hits to the head they sustained from the truck driver.

All three of them were arrested by Border Patrol.

