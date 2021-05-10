Advertisement

US opens probe of steering problems in Honda Accord sedans

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at...
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in Pittsburgh. The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating multiple complaints about steering failures that could affect more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans. In documents posted Monday, May 10, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it received 31 complaints about the problem.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating multiple complaints about steering failures that could affect more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans.

In documents posted Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it received 31 complaints about the problem. Honda has 77 more.

Owners complained about the cars veering from their intended travel path. Two crashes and two injuries were reported.

The probe covers Accords from 2013 through 2015.

The agency opened the probe after getting a petition from an owner in October of last year.

It will investigate how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected, and the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left Monday seeking comment from Honda.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Police identify man thrown from personal watercraft on Lake Waco
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
The huge 6.4 inch hail stone fell in Hondo, Texas during a storm last month.
Huge hailstone that fell in Texas could be one for the record books
Jeremy and Amy Morales handed Alicia Martinez's diplomas
Parents of Baylor grad student who passed away due to Covid-19 complications presented with her diplomas
The KISD plans to increase pay for all employees for the upcoming school year. (File)
Largest school district in Central Texas hiring for all positions

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks on economy
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After pipeline cyberextortion attempt, gasoline ticks higher
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem and multiple other locations Monday. Hamas claims...
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice