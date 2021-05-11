Advertisement

37 million expected to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans are eager for the start of summer after more than a year of COVID-related shutdowns.

For the Memorial Day weekend, AAA says it expects 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home.

That would be 60% more than last year, but still 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic levels.

AAA credits the expected increase in travel to rising vaccination rates and increased consumer confidence.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS reports two children and two adults were killed in a head-on crash Sunday on State Highway...
Head-on crash on Texas highway leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead
A member of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad carries the device found in the home.
Device officers found in Central Texas home while serving a warrant was a pipe bomb
A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift
An elderly Lufkin woman died early Monday after a tree fell on her home.
Texas woman dies after tree falls on house
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

Latest News

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Men plead not guilty to hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
The Temple Police Department hosted a National Police Week memorial ceremony Tuesday.
Temple: Fallen officers honored during National Police Week
McLennan Community College is holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020...
Graduation day arrives for area students after challenging year
Ramon Garcia said the extra-large pizza delivery was the least he could do to thank the staff.
Central Texas COVID-19 survivor sends 100 pizzas to hospital staff that cared for him