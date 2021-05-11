Advertisement

Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported

Minor damage was reported in the area on Monday afternoon as storms rolled through Walker County.
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A small and brief tornado touched down Monday afternoon in Walker County, the National Weather Service in Houston confirmed.

The touchdown happened around 6:24 p.m. near the Walmart store on I-45 near SH 30 in Huntsville.

A dispatcher with Walker County emergency communications tells KBTX there were no injuries reported, but the National Weather Service reported minor fence damage, at least two trees down and debris and carts scattered across the parking lot of the store.

If you have weather videos or photos please submit them to us by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS reports two children and two adults were killed in a head-on crash Sunday on State Highway...
Head-on crash on Texas highway leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead
Officers were executing a search warrant at around 11:30 a.m. Monday when they found the device.
Officers serving warrant in local neighborhood find possible explosive device in home
A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift
An elderly Lufkin woman died early Monday after a tree fell on her home.
Texas woman dies after tree falls on house
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
2 central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed, authorities say
Texas lawmakers consider bailing out state’s battered electricity market
Texas Energy Market Bailout
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home
Police have charged 23-year-old Andrew Rey Elizondo with capital murder in the fatal shooting...
Suspect arrested in 6-year-old San Antonio girl’s killing
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return