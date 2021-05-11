Advertisement

Device officers found in Central Texas home while serving a warrant was a pipe bomb

A member of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad carries the device found in the home.
A member of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad carries the device found in the home.(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – The suspicious device officers discovered Monday while serving a warrant in a Temple neighborhood was a pipe bomb, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed Tuesday.

Members of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad removed the device from the home and took it to a firing range in Temple where, with the help of an Austin bomb squad, they cut into the device and found explosive material inside.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation, he said.

Officers were executing a search warrant at around 11:30 a.m. Monday when they found the device in a home in the 3700 block of Lynx Trail.

After it was removed, they proceeded with the search.

Police advised residents to avoid the area, but roads in the area of the home were reopened to traffic by around 2:30 p.m.

The neighborhood where the device was found is north of the Temple Home Depot. and about five blocks west of Western Hills Elementary School.

