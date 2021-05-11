Dog shot to death in backyard of home while family was camping at area lake

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A Golden Retriever named Jack was killed in the backyard of his home in Axtell while his family was camping at Lake Waco and a security camera recorded the deadly shooting.

Jessica Millsaps says she and her family left for the lake after work last Friday and decided at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to check on the dog by accessing video from the home security camera remotely.

The video showed the dog wasn’t moving.

The video also showed someone shooting the dog just before 7:45 p.m. Friday.

A family member who lives nearby was contacted, went to the home and confirmed the dog had been shot.

Millsaps said they have had problems with neighbors in the past, but had recently purchased an invisible fence collar for Jack and it was keeping him in the yard.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (254) 757-5059.

