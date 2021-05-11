Advertisement

Dr Pepper museum surprises two women with a year’s supply of their favorite soft drink

Lauren Bullard (left) and Pat Boswell each won a year’s supply of Dr Pepper.
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dr Pepper Museum, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, announced the two 2021 winners of a year’s supply of Dr Pepper Tuesday, Lauren Bullard of Lake Charles, La., and Pat Boswell of Whitney.

“When we called our winners to deliver the big news, we were met with screams of excitement and disbelief,” the museum’s communications manager, Gracie Beard, said in a press release.

“Boswell says Dr Pepper is her ‘morning cup of coffee’ and Bullard has been a member of the Pepper Pack for three years now,” she said.

The announcement of the two winners Tuesday coincided with the day the museum opened its doors to the public 30 years ago on May 11, 1991.

The formal opening was scheduled on the anniversary of the F5 tornado that struck downtown Waco on May 11, 1953, killing 114 people, and injuring nearly 600.

The tornado destroyed more than 600 homes and businesses and damaged a thousand more including the Dr Pepper building.

