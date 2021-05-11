Graduation day arrives for area students after challenging year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A challenging year is coming to an exciting end for college students, as hundreds of them will get to celebrate with in-person graduation ceremonies.

At Texas A&M University Central Texas, graduation has been a long time coming for Benny Hernandez, III.

Hernandez said taking virtual classes during the pandemic was difficult at times. But even before that, Hernandez said college didn’t quite go according to plan.

He started his undergraduate degree at the University of Houston more than two decades ago, and between life and work, he didn’t finish.

But this weekend, he’ll be able to walk across the stage, with his family watching.

“For me, it’s having those that I love there to celebrate the day, you know, my accomplishment,” Hernandez said. “Having those experiences in person are different from having them virtually, where everyone shows up.”

At McLennan Community College, Fabion Luevano and Courtney Hays said graduation means a lot.

Luevano actually quit his job to focus on school, not only for himself, but also for his son. He’s excited for his son to watch him graduate.

“My son gets to see me graduate, and you know, because I’ve always encouraged him about graduating,” Luevaro said. “I’m hoping it motivates him.”

Hays finished her degree in 2020, and she said she was excited to recognize her accomplishment with the other students and professors.

“I’m an older student, so I never thought that this day would come. I love the fact that we’re going to have a ceremony.”

Hernandez is heading to graduate school at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Policy. Hays is now going to Texas Tech through the University Center at MCC for her bachelor’s degree in digital media and professional communication.

Luevaro is graduating with his general business certificate, and is staying at MCC to work on his associate’s degree.

MCC is holding two graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, one in the afternoon for 2020 graduates, and then one in the evening for 2021 graduates. Those ceremonies are only for graduates, but families and friends can stream the ceremonies online.

Texas A&M University Central Texas is holding graduation ceremonies on Saturday.

Graduates can bring a small group of family and friends with them.

