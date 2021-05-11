Advertisement

Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group

FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy case, leaving the powerful gun-rights group to face a New York state lawsuit accusing the NRA of financial abuses and that aims to put it out of business.

The case was over whether the NRA should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where the state is suing in an effort to disband the group. Though headquartered in Virginia, the NRA was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871 and is incorporated in the state.

Judge Harlin Hale said he was dismissing the case because he found the bankruptcy was not filed in good faith.

His decision followed 11 days of testimony and arguments. Lawyers for New York and the NRA’s former advertising agency grilled the group’s embattled top executive, Wayne LaPierre, who acknowledged putting the NRA into Chapter 11 bankruptcy without the knowledge or assent of most of its board and other top officers.

Lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that the case was an attempt by NRA leadership to escape accountability for using the group’s coffers as their piggybank. But the NRA’s attorneys said it was a legitimate effort to avoid a political attack by the Democrat.

LaPierre testified that he kept the bankruptcy largely secret to prevent leaks from the group’s 76-member board, which is divided in its support for him.

The NRA declared bankruptcy in January, five months after James’ office sued seeking its dissolution following allegations that executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts and other questionable expenditures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS reports two children and two adults were killed in a head-on crash Sunday on State Highway...
Head-on crash on Texas highway leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead
A member of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad carries the device found in the home.
Device officers found in Central Texas home while serving a warrant was a pipe bomb
A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift
An elderly Lufkin woman died early Monday after a tree fell on her home.
Texas woman dies after tree falls on house
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

Latest News

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Men plead not guilty to hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death
The Temple Police Department hosted a National Police Week memorial ceremony Tuesday.
Temple: Fallen officers honored during National Police Week
McLennan Community College is holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020...
Graduation day arrives for area students after challenging year
Ramon Garcia said the extra-large pizza delivery was the least he could do to thank the staff.
Central Texas COVID-19 survivor sends 100 pizzas to hospital staff that cared for him