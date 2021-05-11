Advertisement

McDonald’s changing its coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccines

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is teaming up with the White House to spread the message on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The fast-food chain is redesigning its coffee cups to feature the slogan “We Can Do This,” which was created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It will be printed on roughly 50 million cups.

McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.
McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.(Source: McDonald's via CNN)

The cups will also feature the website address vaccines.gov, where people can go to find nearby appointments and gather safety information.

Customers should start seeing the redesigned cups in July.

The promotion is slated to last several weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS reports two children and two adults were killed in a head-on crash Sunday on State Highway...
Head-on crash on Texas highway leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead
Officers were executing a search warrant at around 11:30 a.m. Monday when they found the device.
Officers serving warrant in local neighborhood find possible explosive device in home
A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift
An elderly Lufkin woman died early Monday after a tree fell on her home.
Texas woman dies after tree falls on house
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

Latest News

Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
A swarm of honeybees on a Nassau County-owned property is growing by the day.
Honeybees take over home, yard in New York
Though the Pacific football fish itself is quite common it's hardly ever found outside their...
Visitor finds unusual ‘football fish’ washed up on shore at Calif. park
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
2 central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed, authorities say