Rain & storms tonight with lingering showers tomorrow

We will continue to see rain chances throughout the evening and even some into the overnight hours. Through about midnight, heavy rain and small hail will be the main concerns for most. If you live in an area where temperatures have been in the 50s and 60s today, the severe weather concerns will mainly just be heavy rain that could lead to flooding issues... if you’ve be in the 80s today, that’s where the warm, muggy air acts as fuel and gives a higher chance for severe storms this evening. There is a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in place for the southeastern portion of the area where there is a low-end tornado concern through about 9:00 p.m. That said, we have a slight risk, category 2/5, for severe storms tonight.

We have a few lingering showers to start Wednesday but rain chances go down throughout the day tomorrow. We lose the rain, but keep one more day of the cloudy and cool air - highs will be in the 60s/low 70s.

Drier weather takes over for Thursday and Friday with a couple of partly cloudy days. High temperatures will be going into a warming trend: in the 70s Thursday, low 80s Friday, and mid 80s back for the weekend. We do have minimal rain chances back over the weekend, but we do have more rainy days ahead next week. It’s the peak part of severe weather season in Central Texas so we will be keeping close tabs on rain/storm chances next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.