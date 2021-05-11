Soggy and stormy day Tuesday before we dry out later this week

Be sure to bring your umbrella with you as you head out the door today! Today’s rain chances are between 70% and 90% and we’re expecting at least a half-inch of rain area wide with locally higher totals potentially over 2″ east of I-35. We’re kicking off the morning with widespread clouds, mist and drizzle (which is leading to reduced visibility), and maybe potentially an isolated shower. Morning rain chances are going to stay low, between about 20% and 30% through 10 AM, but scattered showers and storms are expected to get going as early as about 10 or 11 AM. The scattered showers and storms before lunch time should turn more widespread during the afternoon and march west to east as an upper-level disturbance swings through the area. Rain is expected to be locally heavy at times and could be steady through a good portion of the afternoon. Nearly the entire area is expected to see some rain with rainfall totals of at least a half-inch likely across the board. The lowest rainfall totals will be near and west of Highway 281 with up to an inch expected. The I-35 corridor should see an inch plus of rain with the highest rain chances and totals coming east of I-35 where two plus inches could fall. Although everyone should see at least a little bit of rain, there’s a chance some cities and towns in Lampasas, Hamilton, Bell, Mills, and San Saba County do not see any rain today. Everyone will have the cool temperatures though. Morning temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s will warm only a few degrees. Today’s highs will range from the low 60s to the low 70s. The afternoon showers and storms should continue to pull away early this evening and we may briefly dry out, but a few scattered storms are possible tonight and into early Wednesday too. Daytime and evening storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and pocket-change size hail being the main risks. If severe storms manage to form, they’d be on an isolated basis and likely few and far between. Localized flooding is of a bit more of a concern with the greatest flooding risk near I-45.

We have much better weather in the forecast for the close of the work week. Wednesday’s rain chances are near 30% and cloudy skies will hang around but most of the day should be dry as this storm system departs and a weak cold front moves in. North winds will gust near 25 MPH at times and high temperatures will only reach the mid-60s after starting out the day in the upper 50s. We’ll spend another few mornings with temperatures in the mid-50s both Thursday and Friday morning but partly cloudy skies Thursday and mostly clear skies Friday will allow highs to warm into the mid-70s Thursday and then near 80° on Friday. The phenomenal weather won’t last for terribly long. High temperatures will range from the low-to-mid 80s starting this weekend and stretching all the way into the middle of next week. Temperatures won’t be too warm and will be just a touch below average for this time of year, but humidity is expected to return giving us partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of evening rain Saturday. Rain chances near 30% Sunday climb to 40% Monday and then 50% Tuesday as potentially multiple storm systems track through the Southern Plains. We’re still a bit unsure as to when the best rain chances may arrive next week but whenever they do, they’ll likely bring us some severe weather chances too.

