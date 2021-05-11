Advertisement

Storm-related house fire displaces three members of a local family and their pets

The fire displaced three members of a Temple family and their pets.
The fire displaced three members of a Temple family and their pets.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
May. 11, 2021
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire late Tuesday afternoon that officials say was likely storm-related caused enough damage to displace three members of a Temple family and their pets.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1311 Iron Glen Dr.

The first crews on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and attic of the single-story home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

