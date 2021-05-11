Tax Day looms for some, but Texans have another month

(KWTX) - Tax Day is right around the corner for most Americans, but residents of all 254 of the counties in Texas have until June 15 to file returns.

With a global pandemic, your income portfolio might look a bit different than last year.

One thing to keep in mind is stimulus payments.

Experts say you could be eligible for a “plus up” payment for your third stimulus check and to get more money back on your refund.

“If you did not get all of your money for a dependent or because the rules changed or perhaps you share custody or perhaps you had a new baby, those would not have already been paid to you, you will have to ask for that money on your 2020 tax return,” said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt chief tax information officer.

There are also changes to the child income tax credit this year with a possibility for up to a $3,000 child tax credit for children older than 6.

For people who lost jobs in 2020 unemployment benefits are taxable, but most will get a break because you don’t have to claim the first $10,000 for those who make up to $150,000.

If you were forced to work from home, you can claim expenses.

This does not apply to people are home for convenience, out of caution, or if the office is temporarily closed.

Deadlines extended until June 15 for Texas residents include those for 2020 business returns, normally due on March 15 and individual and business returns normally due on April 15.

The June 15 deadline for Texas residents also applies to first quarter estimated tax payments normally due on April 15; quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30; and tax-exempt organizations, operating on a calendar-year basis, that have a 2020 return due on May 17.

