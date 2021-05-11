Advertisement

Tech sell-off drags stocks lower, pulling market below highs

.Drops in several Big Tech companies led the stock market lower Monday. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Drops in several Big Tech companies led the stock market lower Monday, pulling major indexes below the record highs they set last week.

The S&P 500 lost 1% after spending the first half of the day wobbling between small gains and losses.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 2.5% as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google’s parent company fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had been higher for much of the day but dipped into the red in the last half-hour of trading.

Small-company stocks also did poorly, dragging the Russell 2000 index down 2.6%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%.

