Tech sell-off drags stocks lower, pulling market below highs
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Drops in several Big Tech companies led the stock market lower Monday, pulling major indexes below the record highs they set last week.
The S&P 500 lost 1% after spending the first half of the day wobbling between small gains and losses.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 2.5% as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google’s parent company fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had been higher for much of the day but dipped into the red in the last half-hour of trading.
Small-company stocks also did poorly, dragging the Russell 2000 index down 2.6%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%.
