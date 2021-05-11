Temple: Fallen officers honored during National Police Week

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department hosted a National Police Week memorial ceremony Tuesday.

This year’s ceremony paid tribute to several fallen Central Texas law enforcement officers as well as the more than 130 peace officers who died this year.

Temple police Chief Shawn Reynolds said the event was important and helps keep their memory alive.

“We took time today to remember and respond and read every single name of officers that died in 2019-2020 in the line of duty, as well as those that were impacted by the pandemic, the COVID-19 virus,” Reynolds said.

Law enforcement agencies from around the Bell County area participated in Tuesday’s ceremony.

An Honor Guard representing several area departments helped lower flags to half-staff, in honor of the fallen officers.

National Police Week occurs every May, this year from May 9 to May 15. The week is usually observed with ceremonies to honor fallen law enforcement officers and other practices.

