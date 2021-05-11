Advertisement

Texas man arrested after threats against church posted on Facebook

Luke Hickman.
Luke Hickman.(Jail photo)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County man has been arrested after being accused of making threats toward an area church.

According to a Facebook post by Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, on Monday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Luke Hickman had made threatening posts on Facebook toward Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Enterprise.

The posts were intercepted by the office’s CID investigators and an investigation began.

A warrant was requested through County Court at Law and Hickman was located and taken into custody.

He was in the Rusk County Jail Tuesday.

Bond had not been set.

The investigation is ongoing.

Security measures will be taken at the church.

