Texas man charged after Labrador Retriever shot, killed in driveway of family’s home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A 76-year-old Texas man has been charged with animal cruelty after a Labrador Retriever was shot in the driveway of his next-door neighbor’s home.

Rolf Meier was arrested Friday at his home.

His bond was set at $3,000.

His name did not appear on the Montgomery County’s online jail roster Tuesday.

Montgomery County deputies responded to the shooting on March 10 in Montgomery, the sheriff’s office said in a press release Tuesday.

The dog was found with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home in the 15000 block of Queen Elizabeth Court, authorities said.

“The owner stated that as he approached the animal, me was met by his next-door neighbor who reportedly admitted to shooting the animal for defecating in his yard,” the sheriff’s office said.

As the owner was preparing to take the injured dog to a veterinarian, the animal died.

MCTXSheriff Investigates Animal Cruelty, Makes Arrest



On 05/07/21, MCSO Investigators and Deputies executed an arrest warrant for Rolf Meier at his residence. He was placed in custody, and transported to the Montgomery County Jail without incident. pic.twitter.com/hFT4ujcEsh — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) May 11, 2021

