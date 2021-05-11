Texas man charged after Labrador Retriever shot, killed in driveway of family’s home
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A 76-year-old Texas man has been charged with animal cruelty after a Labrador Retriever was shot in the driveway of his next-door neighbor’s home.
Rolf Meier was arrested Friday at his home.
His bond was set at $3,000.
His name did not appear on the Montgomery County’s online jail roster Tuesday.
Montgomery County deputies responded to the shooting on March 10 in Montgomery, the sheriff’s office said in a press release Tuesday.
The dog was found with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home in the 15000 block of Queen Elizabeth Court, authorities said.
“The owner stated that as he approached the animal, me was met by his next-door neighbor who reportedly admitted to shooting the animal for defecating in his yard,” the sheriff’s office said.
As the owner was preparing to take the injured dog to a veterinarian, the animal died.
