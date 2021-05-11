Advertisement

Texas man charged after Labrador Retriever shot, killed in driveway of family’s home

Rolf Meier was arrested Friday at his home.
Rolf Meier was arrested Friday at his home.
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A 76-year-old Texas man has been charged with animal cruelty after a Labrador Retriever was shot in the driveway of his next-door neighbor’s home.

His bond was set at $3,000.

His name did not appear on the Montgomery County’s online jail roster Tuesday.

Montgomery County deputies responded to the shooting on March 10 in Montgomery, the sheriff’s office said in a press release Tuesday.

The dog was found with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home in the 15000 block of Queen Elizabeth Court, authorities said.

“The owner stated that as he approached the animal, me was met by his next-door neighbor who reportedly admitted to shooting the animal for defecating in his yard,” the sheriff’s office said.

As the owner was preparing to take the injured dog to a veterinarian, the animal died.

