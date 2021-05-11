Advertisement

Texas woman who wanted to go to church on Mother’s Day stabbed, husband sought

Authorities are searching for Rodolfo Madera Gonzalez, 43.
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KWTX) – Nacogdoches County deputies are looking for the husband of a woman who was stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver during an argument over whether to go to church on Mother’s Day.

Rodolfo Madera Gonzalez, 43, is named in a warrant charging aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Gonzalez’s wife was stabbed in the front and back of her torso during an argument that started after she said she wanted to go to church.

Gonzalez was gone by the time authorities arrived.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Gonzalez may be driving a gray 2007 Dodge Ram half-ton pickup with Texas license plate BS9-9021.

