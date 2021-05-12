Belton Fire crews battle early morning house fire

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton firefighters were on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a home at Mitchell Street and West Second Avenue.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the home, but emergency workers said everyone made it out of the house safely.

One person sustained injuries to their hand.

They were taken to the hospital.

The intersection was blocked off while crews battle the flames.

The Salado Fire Department was also on scene.

It’s also unclear what started this fire.

