Burns from house fire send teenager to local hospital

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A teenager who was burned in an early-morning house fire Wednesday in the 800 block of West 1st Avenue in Belton was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released, had third-degree burns to his face and hands, the Belton Fire Department said.

He was one of two people inside the home when the fire broke out in the rear of the house.

The other wasn’t injured.

The fire was reported just after 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The first crew on the scene found the house engulfed in flames.

Salado firefighters also responded.

The cause is under investigation.

