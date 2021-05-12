Cause of house fire in local neighborhood under investigation

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The cause of a fire that damaged a house Tuesday evening in a Temple neighborhood is under investigation.

The fire was reported at around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at 909 South 1st St.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the house when the first crew arrived.

No one was home when the fire started.

The house sustained moderate damage, officials said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.