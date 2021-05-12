CDC OKs Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and older, but will Central Texas youngsters get it?

(KWTX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday put its stamp of approval on use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 for adolescents from 12 to 15, clearing the way for vaccination of at least some of the 17 million adolescents in the U.S. and thousands in Central Texas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine in the 12-15 age group Monday.

“Getting adolescents vaccinated means their faster return to social activities and can provide parents and caregivers peace of mind knowing their family is protected,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.

While some parents may already have made plans to have their children vaccinated, Walensky said, others may still have questions.

“I encourage parents with questions to talk to your child’s healthcare provider or your family doctor to learn more about the vaccine,” she said.

Residents 16 and older in Texas have been eligible for vaccination since March 29, but those in the 16-49 age group in Central Texas, which includes not only teenagers, but potentially also their parents, have been slow to get vaccinated.

In the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking, 36% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and 28% are fully vaccinated, but just more than 22% of residents 16 to 49 have gotten one dose of vaccine and about 15% are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County, where almost 32% of all eligible residents have received one dose and almost 24% are fully vaccinated, 20% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose and about 13% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, where about 43% of all eligible residents have received one dose and about 34% are fully vaccinated, almost 29% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose and about 21% are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, about 21% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose, compared to more than 41% of all eligible residents, and about 16% are fully vaccinated, compared to about 24% of all eligible residents.

In Coryell County, about 18% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose compared to about 29% of all eligible residents, and about 9% are fully vaccinated, compared to almost 19% of all eligible residents.

In Falls County, about 23% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose, compared to more than 37% of all eligible residents, and about 11% are fully vaccinated, compared to about 25% of all eligible residents.

In Freestone County, about 15% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose compared to about 31% of all eligible residents, and about 7% are fully vaccinated, compared to about 22% of all eligible residents.

In Hamilton County, about 24% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose, compared to about 45% of all eligible residents, and about 18% are fully vaccinated, compared to about 38% of all eligible residents.

In Hill County, about 12% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose compared to more than 36% of all eligible residents, and just more than 4% are fully vaccinated, compared to more than 29% of all eligible residents.

In Lampasas County, about 13% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose compared to about 36% of all eligible residents, and about 4% are fully vaccinated, compared to about 28% of all eligible residents.

In Leon County, about 15% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose compared to about 36% of all eligible residents, and about 11% are fully vaccinated, compared to just less than 30% of all eligible residents.

In Limestone County, about 12% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose compared to about 32% of all eligible residents, and about 4% are fully vaccinated, compared to just more than 25% of all eligible residents.

In Milam County, about 19% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose, compared to about 38% of all eligible residents, and about 13% are fully vaccinated, compared to about 32% of all eligible residents.

In Mills County, about 20% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose compared to more than 39% of all eligible residents, and about 14% are fully vaccinated, compared to just more than 32% of all eligible residents.

In Navarro County, about 18% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose compared to about 42% of all eligible residents, and about 5% are fully vaccinated, compared to about 34% of all eligible residents.

In Robertson County, about 19% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose, compared to more than 39% of all eligible residents, and about 14% are fully vaccinated compared to almost 32% of all eligible residents.

In San Saba County, about 19% of residents 16 to 49 have received one dose compared to about 31% of all eligible residents, and about 14% are fully vaccinated, compared to about 22% of all eligible residents.

NEW CASES, ADDITIONAL DEATHS

Sixty-four additional confirmed cases of the virus were reported Wednesday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 76,640, and the Department of State Health Services reported two additional deaths from the virus, both in Bell County.

COVID-19 has claimed as many as 1,679 lives in Central Texas, but according to the DSHS data Wednesday, the regional death toll was 1,657 including 421 Bell County residents, 13 fewer than the local count of 434; 33 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 77 Limestone County residents; 471 McLennan County residents, 15 more than the local count of 456; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 141 Navarro County residents, nine fewer than the local count of 150; 43 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by 68 to 49,719 Wednesday.

DSHS reported an additional 1,884 confirmed cases of the virus, 1,656 of them new, and 419,830 probable cases.

At least 57,017 cases were active Wednesday, 2,775,464 residents have recovered, and 2,492 were hospitalized, 16 fewer than on Tuesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 20 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 4.49% Wednesday, up slightly from 4.38% on Tuesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATIONS

The state has halted weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to providers as supply exceeds demand instead will fill vaccine orders as they come in and will ship doses from the Department of State Health Services Pharmacy or will place orders daily with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said Thursday.

The state has also opened a call center at 8 a.m. to connect businesses, organizations, and homebound seniors with mobile vaccination teams.

Businesses and civic organizations with 10 or more employees, members or visitors who are willing to be vaccinated may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team.

Homebound seniors may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their homes.

A new White House initiative should make it easier to find available vaccines.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The Waco-McLennan County Health is offering Moderna vaccinations from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday in May at the Waco Convention Center. The clinic is open to residents 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made online, or by calling (254) 750-1890. The Moderna vaccine will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays through May at the Convention Center. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Walgreens pharmacies in Central Texas are now offering same day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older. Appointments may be made online or by calling a Walgreens phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens.

The City of Nolanville will host a free no-appointment-needed Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. throughout May.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported 15 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 22,460.

The health district also reported the deaths of two more residents diagnosed with the virus, a Killeen man in his 60s and a Killeen man in his 40s, raising the county’s death toll to 434.

At least 208 cases were active Wednesday and 21,818 residents have recovered.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 39 additional confirmed cases for a total of 22,551, and two more deaths for a total of 421.

Central Texas College is holding graduation ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton to award degrees to more than 370 graduates.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard wasn’t accessible on Wednesday, but on Tuesday showed two active cases and a total of 370 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday showed no active cases and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed six cases involving students and four involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,784 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 902 involving students and 882 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed seven cases across four campuses.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 28 additional cases Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 27,224.

At least 139 cases were active Wednesday, 26,629 residents have recovered, and 20 were hospitalized, five of them on ventilators.

The virus has claimed the lives of 456 residents, according to local data.

State data show 471 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 15 active cases Wednesday, 14 involving students and one involving a contractor. Active cases during the spring semester peaked at 449 on March 4. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,984 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, three tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Effective Wednesday, the university eliminated capacity limitations on outdoor activities and says face coverings are now optional outside. Indoors, any student, faculty member or staff member who is fully vaccinated may meet indoors with fully vaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing and may also meet with groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing. Face coverings are still required in public of commons areas indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Wednesday showed no active cases, and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed no active cases and 291 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed four cases across four campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,978 confirmed and 274 probable cases Wednesday.

At least 7,098 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed two cases across two campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed three cases across two campuses Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported four cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; seven cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where 124 inmates were isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 97 inmates were restricted and one inmate was isolated, and one case involving an inmate and two involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 24 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,890 confirmed and 198 probable cases Wednesday.

State data showed at least 2,039 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,150 confirmed and 639 probable cases Wednesday.

At least 2,673 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 77 residents, state data showed.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,465 confirmed and 2,336 probable cases Wednesday.

Of the total, at least 5,604 patients have recovered.

State data showed 141 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,364 confirmed and 308 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Of the total, 1,626 residents have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,104 confirmed and 815 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,806 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported three cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 713 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 740 residents have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Wednesday had 3,791 confirmed cases and 711 probable cases. At least 4,354 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Wednesday showed two cases across two campuses.

Lampasas County had 1,851 confirmed and 336 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,125 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,275 confirmed and 361 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,577 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,445 confirmed and 1,091 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,527 patients have recovered and 48 have died. Seven cases were active Wednesday, and three patients were hospitalized.

Mills County had 594 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 632 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,723 confirmed cases Wednesday and 423 probable cases. At least 2,058 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 525 confirmed cases Wednesday and 256 probable cases. At least 763 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCESWACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.