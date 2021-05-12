Central Texas man arrested in child sexual assault case named in 2-count indictment
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – A man whom Harker Heights police and officers from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested in January in a child sexual assault case was indicted Wednesday.
Victor Manuel Rivera, 43, was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday charging indecency with a child.
Rivera was ordered held in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000.
His name did not appear on the Bell County Jail’s online roster Wednesday.
