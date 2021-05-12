Classroom Champions visit with Heisman winner at banquet

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As part of their end of year celebration, the 2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions had the chance to pick the brain of a central Texas sports legend.

RGIII joined the Classroom Champions as part of a virtual banquet hosted by KWTX’s Julie Hays and Darby Brown.

Griffin was a star quarterback for Copperas Cove and Baylor University, while earning nearly perfect grades at each school.

Each of the scholar athletes that were nominated and selected as Classroom Champions had the opportunity to directly ask RGIII a question over video call.

Griffin gave the student athletes tips and tricks for handling college, answered questions about balancing school and sports, and gave insight into his own path from a youth football player in Copperas Cove to a Heisman winner and #2 pick in the NFL Draft.

Griffin even asked the athletes some questions, saying he had a lot to learn from them as well.

At the end of the banquet the Heisman winner said he is excited to watch all the Classroom Champions go on and be successful - saying he can’t wait to brag about knowing them once they make it big.

The 2021 Classroom Champions were:

List of 2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions (KWTX)

