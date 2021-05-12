Advertisement

Classroom Champions visit with Heisman winner at banquet

2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions Banquet
2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions Banquet(KWTX)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As part of their end of year celebration, the 2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions had the chance to pick the brain of a central Texas sports legend.

RGIII joined the Classroom Champions as part of a virtual banquet hosted by KWTX’s Julie Hays and Darby Brown.

Griffin was a star quarterback for Copperas Cove and Baylor University, while earning nearly perfect grades at each school.

Each of the scholar athletes that were nominated and selected as Classroom Champions had the opportunity to directly ask RGIII a question over video call.

Griffin gave the student athletes tips and tricks for handling college, answered questions about balancing school and sports, and gave insight into his own path from a youth football player in Copperas Cove to a Heisman winner and #2 pick in the NFL Draft.

Griffin even asked the athletes some questions, saying he had a lot to learn from them as well.

At the end of the banquet the Heisman winner said he is excited to watch all the Classroom Champions go on and be successful - saying he can’t wait to brag about knowing them once they make it big.

The 2021 Classroom Champions were:

List of 2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions
List of 2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions(KWTX)
List of 2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions
List of 2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions(KWTX)
List of 2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions
List of 2021 Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions(KWTX)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS reports two children and two adults were killed in a head-on crash Sunday on State Highway...
Head-on crash on Texas highway leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
A member of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad carries the device found in the home.
Device officers found in Central Texas home while serving a warrant was a pipe bomb
A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift
An elderly Lufkin woman died early Monday after a tree fell on her home.
Texas woman dies after tree falls on house

Latest News

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Baffert: Antifungal meds given to Medina Spirit had steroid
Wildcat Alley during a Spring football practice at Temple
Local high school athletes get a taste of football season
Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of...
Report: Tebow-Meyer reunion on verge of becoming official
Spring football practice in temple
Recent draft pick inspires local football players to follow in his footsteps