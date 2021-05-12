Copperas Cove ISD to increase employee pay

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove ISD teachers will be bringing home larger paychecks thanks to a favorable vote by the CCISD Board of Trustees at their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting Tuesday night.

The pay bump will increase starting teacher pay to $50,000. Current teachers in the district will receive at least a $1,650 pay increase.

Teachers are not the only ones receiving a pay raise. New instructional aides will also enjoy` a pay increase based on job experience. Starting bus driver pay will increase to $14.65 per hour. Districtwide, all other employees will see a general pay increase of three percent of their mid-point salary.

In addition to their earned pay, CCISD also provides a health contribution of $408 per month toward employees’ insurance. The district also offers several additional financial benefits to employees to include the following:

· 100% Employer Paid Employee Assistance and wellness program

· Paraprofessional Education Assistance Program

· Graduate Education Assistance Program

· Bus Driver Recruitment Incentive-$200 if hire stays for six months

· Bus Driver Retention Incentive-$400 if driver stays for one year.

The pay increase will be effective the first check of the employees’ pay cycle in the 2021-2022 school year.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.