Advertisement

Copperas Cove ISD to increase employee pay

Police confirm they&amp;rsquo;re investigating allegations of an improper relationship between...
Police confirm they&amp;rsquo;re investigating allegations of an improper relationship between a Copperas Cove High School teacher and a student. (Copperas Cove ISD photo/file)(KWTX)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove ISD teachers will be bringing home larger paychecks thanks to a favorable vote by the CCISD Board of Trustees at their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting Tuesday night.

The pay bump will increase starting teacher pay to $50,000. Current teachers in the district will receive at least a $1,650 pay increase.

Teachers are not the only ones receiving a pay raise. New instructional aides will also enjoy` a pay increase based on job experience. Starting bus driver pay will increase to $14.65 per hour. Districtwide, all other employees will see a general pay increase of three percent of their mid-point salary.

In addition to their earned pay, CCISD also provides a health contribution of $408 per month toward employees’ insurance. The district also offers several additional financial benefits to employees to include the following:

· 100% Employer Paid Employee Assistance and wellness program

· Paraprofessional Education Assistance Program

· Graduate Education Assistance Program

· Bus Driver Recruitment Incentive-$200 if hire stays for six months

· Bus Driver Retention Incentive-$400 if driver stays for one year.

The pay increase will be effective the first check of the employees’ pay cycle in the 2021-2022 school year.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS reports two children and two adults were killed in a head-on crash Sunday on State Highway...
Head-on crash on Texas highway leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
A member of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad carries the device found in the home.
Device officers found in Central Texas home while serving a warrant was a pipe bomb
A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift
An elderly Lufkin woman died early Monday after a tree fell on her home.
Texas woman dies after tree falls on house

Latest News

McLennan County Courtroom
McLennan County resumes with first in-person jury trial, long road ahead to tackle backlog
COVID-19 vaccination rates for Black and Hispanic Central Texas residents are generally lower...
COVID-19 vaccination rates for Blacks and Hispanics in Central Texas lower than for whites
Lauren Bullard (left) and Pat Boswell each won a year’s supply of Dr Pepper.
Dr Pepper museum surprises two women with a year’s supply of their favorite soft drink
The fire displaced three members of a Temple family and their pets.
Storm-related house fire displaces three members of a local family and their pets