Dry & quiet couple of days before a wet weather pattern takes over again

We’ve got the nicest days, out of the next 7, coming our way tomorrow and Friday. Warmer, but not too hot, weather takes over along with rain-free conditions and some sunshine returning! Overnight lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday, upper 70s Friday. The dry weather doesn’t last long though and rain chance are back in the forecast as early as Saturday afternoon.

The wet weather pattern is expected to return this weekend through the start of next week. This means we can expect to see more beneficial rain, but also comes with the potential for flooding, especially in areas still saturated from recent rains. The setup for our wet weather comes an upper low that will move in from the west along with lots of moisture pumping back in, that’s what gives us our rain chance for most of next week.

Even though we won’t need the umbrellas for the next few days, don’t put them too far out of sight since we will see rain chances back this weekend and throughout next week. We could see some strong to severe storms with this next system so it’s a good idea to check back as we get closer to those returning rain chances after Friday with new model data coming in and getting more accurate as the wet days approach.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.