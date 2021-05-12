Advertisement

Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions

Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested after police say she stole more than $7,000 from a local store through phony transactions.

According to College Station police, Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18, worked at a shoe store in Post Oak Mall last August. During that time, authorities say she would ring up transactions worth hundreds of dollars, void them, then allow another person to walk off with the merchandise. Police are still looking for the alleged accomplice.

Authorities say the total merchandise that she stole was worth $7,140.

Harvey-Davis is charged with two counts of theft of property as well as tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

