Fire breaks out at local manufacturing plant

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a storage silo at a Temple manufacturing plant.

Temple firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to Pactiv, Inc., at 3000 Pegasus Drive where the first crews arrived to find smoke coming from the silo.

Firefighters located and extinguished the flames, keeping damage at a minimum, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

