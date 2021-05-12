Advertisement

Fire breaks out at local manufacturing plant

The cause of the fire is under investigation.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a storage silo at a Temple manufacturing plant.

Temple firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to Pactiv, Inc., at 3000 Pegasus Drive where the first crews arrived to find smoke coming from the silo.

Firefighters located and extinguished the flames, keeping damage at a minimum, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said.

