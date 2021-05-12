Advertisement

Five businesses foot the bill for dog adoptions at local shelter

By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Five businesses are footing the bill for dog adoptions at the Waco Animal Shelter until 1 p.m. Sunday to help the Humane Society of Central Texas find homes for 60 dogs to free up space after the arrival of 115 additional animals in the past 11 days.

The sponsorship of Greg May Honda, Greg May Hyundai, Pretty In Pink Flamingo Boutique, Z’s at the Curry, and Z’s Brew at the Curry means all dog adoptions are free until 1 p.m. Sunday.

The large kennels are nearly full, so they are especially trying to place dogs over 25 pounds in homes,” the Humane Society said in a press release Wednesday.

“The adoption process is simple! Just bring in everyone from your household, including your kids and dogs, for a meet and greet, and a Pet Matchmaker will walk you through the kennels and match you and your family with a shelter dog who is just right for you.”

The shelter at 2032 Circle Road is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and for the free adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

