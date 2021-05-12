Grand jury indicts man arrested after hit-and run with local officer’s patrol unit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tajuan Carvell Brooks, 43, who was arrested in March after a hit-and-run involving a Killeen police sergeant’s patrol unit, was indicted Wednesday for accident involving injury/failure to stop and render aid.

Brooks remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $105,000.

Brooks is accused of running a red light at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road.

Police say Brooks fled after his Dodge Charger collided in the intersection with a Killeen police unit.

The police sergeant in the patrol unit received what authorities described at the time as non-life-threatening injuries.

After the collision, Brooks is accused of trying to report the Charger stolen.

