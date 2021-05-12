Texas hotel employee allegedly hid cell phone in restroom, recorded invasive images of women

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - An employee of the Hilton Garden Inn near the University of Texas at El Paso allegedly hid his cell phone in a public restroom to record invasive images of women using the facilities.

David Monastere, 46, of the 10000 block of Caribou Drive, is charged with nine counts of invasive visual recording.

Police said investigators arrested Monastere on April 16 after an investigation revealed the hotel employee “planted a hidden camera in a public restroom and recorded multiple women using the facilities.”

The man’s bonds totaled $45,000.

The incident allegedly happened at the hotel, located at 111 W. University Avenue, on February 21, according to local media reports.

Police said a report was filed after Monastere’s cell phone was discovered inside a restroom trashcan. The man was directing female patrons to use a particular restroom where he had positioned his cell phone to record their activities throughout the day, police said.

The El Paso Police Department announced the arrest on its Facebook page on May 12.

The announcement was made on the same day a local television station reported an attorney filed a lawsuit against Monastere on behalf of a group of nurses.

The women claim they were recorded by Monastere’s cell phone while using the public restroom at the hotel during a conference, KFOX-TV reports.

KFOX-TV reports the lawsuit states Monastere placed a sign that read “women’s restroom” and placed it on the door of a single restroom and placed another sign in a hallway directing women at the conference to use the same restroom.

The alleged victims became suspicious on the second day of the conference, according to the lawsuit, and the cellphone was later discovered inside the restroom.

