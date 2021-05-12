Advertisement

A sign of the times: Area restaurants short staffed and struggling to find workers

By Megan Vanselow
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Restaurants continue to struggle to find staff including three in Temple, La Riv, Bombay Central and Three West Alehouse, all owned by Vira Chudasma, where the manager says each of the three is just 60% staffed.

“We are on Craigslist, Zip Recruiter, Indeed, Facebook jobs and still just having the hardest time finding people,” said Kara Cooper, who manages the three restaurants.

There are openings in kitchens and dining rooms of all three and she says she noticed the decrease in workers just in the last six months.

Employees of the three restaurants are coming in on their days off and working overtime to keep the doors open, but despite the effort, operating hours will be reduced.

“We will close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for lunch at La Riv just to give our staff a break,” Cooper said.

Incentives are offered to prospective employees that may not be available in other industries, she said.

“We have enticed people with, you know if you stay on 30 days, we’ll give you a 50 or 75 cent raise, just those things to sort of project to them what we want to offer,” Cooper said.

She also says they offer flexible schedules for those wanting to work.

And it’s not just restaurants that find it hard to find workers.

“Our providers are having a hard time,” Cooper said.

“We can’t get product due to the national labor shortage.”

That could mean higher food prices, she said.

She’s asking all customers to be patient with staff at all restaurants.

