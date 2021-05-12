Largest School district in the area increases employee pay

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD Staff will be getting a bump in the take-home pay starting July 1, 2021. The KISD board of trustees voted to approve the 3.5% general pay increase for all employees Tuesday night.

The pay bump will increase starting teacher pay from $50,300 to $52,000 for the upcoming school year.

In addition to the 3.5% general pay increase, some hourly non-exempt staff will receive pay rate equity adjustments to align to market values according to a Texas Association of School Board (TASB)- HR Services department study.

some non-exempt employees will see a starting salary increase of between 8-13%, before the additional 3.5% general pay increase is applied.

KISD contracted services with TASB to complete a thorough review of the district’s current compensation plan for administrative support, instructional support, and manual trades pay groups.

Current and future employees could also receive up to an additional $1,000 this month with the new Recruit, Retain, Retire Notification Incentive.

Employees who electronically sign their contract/letter of reasonable assurance to work for KISD next year by May 19th will receive a one-time check up to an additional $1,000 this month.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.