Local city council OKs $5,000 signing bonuses for new police officers

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) – The Bellmead City Council has approved $5,000 signing bonuses for new police officers as the city tries to fill three full time positions.

The city will pay the bonus for qualified applicants who are already certified.

The starting pay range is $45,438 to $50,232.

Benefits include employer-paid medial, dental, basic life and long-term disability coverage.

