Man wanted in hit-and-run that sent boy, 12, to local hospital arrested in Detroit

Kaylon Trevion Copeland, 23, was named in a warrant issued on May 4. (File)
Kaylon Trevion Copeland, 23, was named in a warrant issued on May 4.
By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run on Jan. 26 in Killeen that sent a 12-year-old boy to a local hospital was in custody Wednesday in Detroit, Mich.

Kaylon Trevion Copeland, 23, was named in a warrant issued on May 4 charging failure to stop and render aid causing bodily injury, police said.

He was arrested late last week in Detroit.

He was held Wednesday in the Wayne County, Mich. Jail, where he was identified as Kaylon Copelan.

The boy was walking in a crosswalk just after 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the intersection of Chantz and Aspen drives when a black Dodge Challenger struck him.

The driver didn’t stop.

The boy was treated for scrapes and bruises.

Authorities located the car in early February.

