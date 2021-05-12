McLennan County resumes with first in-person jury trial, long road ahead to tackle backlog

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The right to a speedy trial in a time of COVID hasn’t been all that speedy.

That’s because trials were halted.

“Our low point for jury participation was last year,” said Jon Gimble, District Clerk for McLennan County.

“It was the first year I think in the history of the county that we couldn’t get a jury trial.”

Court is back in session with in-person jury trials in McLennan County, resuming last week after 14 months of waiting.

The process is slow and steady.

One of the biggest challenges being the size of rooms to keep people socially distanced. Gimble says luckily they are able to use the new base building for jury qualifications, excuses, and some of the things where larger numbers of people will be involved.

“Right now, we have one trial facility, and just through security and staffing, we are looking at one trial a week,” Gimble said.

“We are going to do that for a number of weeks and then hopefully scale-up, and hopefully we will do a district court and county court trial next week.”

People sitting in jail waiting for due process continue to sit if they are in need of an in-person trial as there is now a backlog.

“A few dozen people that have been in our county jail for more than a year,” Gimble said.

“The trial we just had, the guy had been in there for 819 days.”

819 days later, not guilty.

Gimble says they are trying to make progress on their backlog.

“We’re increasing county court of law when that comes online by 50 percent capacity and the district court system will increase by about 20 percent capacity,” Gimble said

As McLennan County chips away at their long list of trials, for other counties who still have not begun the process of returning to the courtroom, there is no certainty when they will have their day.

