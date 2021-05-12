Rain is (mostly) gone, but cool temperatures hang around

Tuesday’s stormy afternoon and evening dropped anywhere from about a half-inch to nearly two inches of rain across nearly the entire area. We haven’t had much rainfall recently and we certainly can use some more, but we’ll be staying fairly dry through the remainder of the work week. If we are going to see any rain through Friday, it’ll come this morning. We’ll have some scattered drizzle or maybe even a stray shower through lunch time today but most of the day will be dry and rain chances will be out of the forecast from this afternoon through the start of the weekend. Despite rain staying in the clouds, the clouds will be staying around all day long and will put a serious lid on temperatures. We’ll kick off the morning in the 50s and low 60s and late-day highs will only warm into the low-to-mid 60s. Today’s warmest temperatures, potentially as high as about 68° will be confined east of I-35. By the way, today’s record coldest high temperature is 64° which is our forecast for the Waco Airport. Clouds hang around this evening but they’ll dissipate some and allow temperatures to fall into the mid 50s by Thursday morning. With sunshine returning midday and into the afternoon, highs will rebound into the low-to-mid 70s. We’ll be right back in the mid-50s Friday before Friday’s highs flirt with the 80-degree mark.

Uncertainty returns to the forecast this weekend and next week and while there’s a lot more questions than answers about the forecast from Saturday onward, we’re expecting a few opportunities for showers and thunderstorms, maybe a few chances for strong storms, and the highest rain chances should arrive early next week. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies this weekend both on Saturday and Sunday but breezy south and southeasterly winds will allow for Gulf moisture to return to Central Texas. Morning temperatures in the low 60s Saturday climbs to the mid-to-upper 60s Sunday while afternoon highs both days remain in the low 80s. Forecast model data is suggesting that we could see a few scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday but the trigger to get those showers and storms going may be missing. Since the trigger may not be there, we’re keeping rain chances at 30% Saturday late afternoon and evening before rain chances climb to 40% Sunday. If we’re going to see strong storms this weekend, the best chance would be Sunday but the overall severe weather chances are low for the time being. Don’t cancel your weekend plans just yet, but be ready to adjust for the possibility of rain.

An upper-level disturbance swings through the Four Corners Region and into the South-Central Plains Monday into Tuesday taking a path that is pretty typical for severe storms this time of year. We’ll have a 40% chance of showers and storms Monday before those rain odds climb to 50% Tuesday as the upper-level disturbance gets close to our area. Severe weather is going to be possible next week with the storm system’s arrival however the system may be relatively weak for this time of the year and that could help to limit the overall severe weather potential. We’ll see continued rain chances near 30% through the end of next week too since showers and storms may plague the area for a few days. Rainfall totals through Tuesday could be between 1″ to 3″ for most of the area, most of which will likely fall next Tuesday. All the rain will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s however those temperatures will likely need to be adjusted lower depending on when rain moves in.

