Texas fire department’s heavy rescue team pulls worker from freshly dug grave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department’s heavy rescue team was sent to the City of Lubbock Cemetery after a person fell into a freshly dug grave Wednesday morning.

Officials say the city worker who dug the grave was on a ladder in the hole when he fell off.

The man reportedly suffered injuries that kept him from being able to climb out.

Heavy rescue responded just around 9 a.m.

First responders shored up the walls of the grave to keep the dirt from collapsing.

