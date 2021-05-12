Texas fire department’s heavy rescue team pulls worker from freshly dug grave
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department’s heavy rescue team was sent to the City of Lubbock Cemetery after a person fell into a freshly dug grave Wednesday morning.
Officials say the city worker who dug the grave was on a ladder in the hole when he fell off.
The man reportedly suffered injuries that kept him from being able to climb out.
Heavy rescue responded just around 9 a.m.
First responders shored up the walls of the grave to keep the dirt from collapsing.
