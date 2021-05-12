Advertisement

Uncle Ben’s is now Ben’s Original: Rebranded rice arrives in stores

Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.
Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.(Source: Twitter, Mars Food, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uncle Ben’s is no more.

The rebranded rice is now available on store shelves nationwide as Ben’s Original.

Last year, Mars Food announced it was overhauling the name and image because it was rooted in racial stereotypes.

The new packaging keeps the same orange color and blue font but gets rid of the image of Uncle Ben, a possibly fictitious Black rice farmer known for the quality of his rice.

Some Uncle Ben’s products will remain on store shelves until they sell out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
Rolf Meier was arrested Friday at his home.
Texas man charged after Labrador Retriever shot, killed in driveway of family’s home
A Golden Retriever named Jack was killed while his family was camping at an area lake and a...
Dog shot to death in backyard of home while family was camping at area lake
A member of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad carries the device found in the home.
Device officers found in Central Texas home while serving a warrant was a pipe bomb
The fire displaced three members of a Temple family and their pets.
Storm-related house fire displaces three members of a local family and their pets

Latest News

Buildings in Gaza are left with significant damage after Israeli airstrikes.
Paramedics: 6-year-old killed by rocket strike in Israel
FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday signed a bill that permanently allows residents to purchase...
Texas governor signs alcohol to go bill
President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden seeks infrastructure deal in meeting with Hill leaders
Family and friends remember Game Warden Stanley Curtis Elrod during National Police Week
Family and friends remember north Georgia Game Warden Stanley Curtis Elrod