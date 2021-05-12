Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The victim of a shooting near a Killeen middle school was flown to a Temple hospital Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported just after 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive, near Live Oak Ridge Middle School.
Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim, whose age wasn’t provided, was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
