Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The victim of a shooting near a Killeen middle school was flown to a Temple hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just after 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive, near Live Oak Ridge Middle School.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose age wasn’t provided, was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.