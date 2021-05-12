Advertisement

Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital

The shooting occurred near Live Oak Ridge Middle School. (File)
The shooting occurred near Live Oak Ridge Middle School. (File)(Unsplash)
By Eric Franklin
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The victim of a shooting near a Killeen middle school was flown to a Temple hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just after 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive, near Live Oak Ridge Middle School.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose age wasn’t provided, was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
Rolf Meier was arrested Friday at his home.
Texas man charged after Labrador Retriever shot, killed in driveway of family’s home
A Golden Retriever named Jack was killed while his family was camping at an area lake and a...
Dog shot to death in backyard of home while family was camping at area lake
A member of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad carries the device found in the home.
Device officers found in Central Texas home while serving a warrant was a pipe bomb
The fire displaced three members of a Temple family and their pets.
Storm-related house fire displaces three members of a local family and their pets

Latest News

worker shortage affecting restaurants
Worker shortage affecting Central Texas restaurants
Robert Griffin III
RG3 offers life tips to Central Texas 'classroom champions'
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at local manufacturing plant
Kaylon Trevion Copeland, 23, was named in a warrant issued on May 4. (File)
Man wanted in hit-and-run that sent boy, 12, to local hospital arrested in Detroit