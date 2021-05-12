Advertisement

Who Is She? Police in Oklahoma need help identifying mystery woman

Do you recognize her?
Do you recognize her?((credit: Enid Police Department))
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ENID, Oklahoma (CBSDFW) – Police in Oklahoma are hoping the public can help them solve the mystery of a young woman they cannot identify.

The Enid Police Department shared the woman’s photo via their social media pages on May 11. They said she has provided officers with multiple names and dates of birth, none of which are correct.

She appears to be Caucasian with brown eyes. In the photo provided by police, the woman looks gaunt and is wearing a straw-colored wig.

Anyone who can identify her is urged contact the police department via Facebook or call (580) 242.7000. The case number is 2021-3853.

Enid is four and a half hours north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area in North Texas.

