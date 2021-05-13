10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 5.15.21-5.16.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

The 2nd Annual Fair Food Drive-In goes on now thru Sunday and each day you’ll find your favorite foods from the fair – all packaged for take out. It’s free to attend with free parking at the Extraco Events center in Waco.

Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce presents the 41st Annual Rabbit Fest at Copperas Cove City Park this weekend. Each year over 42,000 people attend this festival which offers food and craft vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, and much more. And don’t forget the Rabbit Fest parade on Saturday morning at 10:00am. Treat the entire family to a weekend of food, fun, and entertainment.

The CenTex Crime Stoppers Donut Dash 5K/10K is Saturday morning. It’s a chip-timed race that starts and finishes at the Gatesville City Pool. Runners will have the option of running a 5K or 10K race, both offering unique challenges for runners of all ages. All Proceeds will benefit Centex Crime Stoppers.

The city of Bellmead hosts Bellmead Family Dog Day at Brame Park this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be a free Microchipping Clinic to Bellmead Citizens, as well as an on-site Veterinarian who will be administering canine vaccines. The purpose of the event is to educate citizens on the importance of microchipping their dogs, as well as keeping their vaccines up to date. There will be face painting, crafts, games for kids, food trucks, live music, bounce house, corn hole tournament, and lots of fun.

Volunteer this weekend! The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) is hosting a Food Distribution Event for Military Families stationed at Fort Hood on Saturday at the Food Care Center of Killeen from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Volunteers are needed for bag stuffing and event set up and should arrive at 7:00 a.m. along with food distribution volunteers, arrival time at 8:00 a.m., that will be checking registration and putting the bags of food in the trunks of the participants.

2020 was a challenging and triumphant year for all of the businesses in the Village Square off Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen. All the businesses were closed at some point and time and a few business relocated and new businesses moved in. In order to celebrate all still being in business and prospering, The Village Square Relaunch Celebration is a free event Saturday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and is a day of live music, free food, activities for the whole family and lots of giveaways.

The great Circus on Ice show is coming to Corsicana this weekend with two shows Saturday; 5:30 p.m. or again at 8:00 p.m. It’s a frozen adventure with amazing circus acts, jugglers, hula hoops, clowns, jaw-dropping skaters, and more!

There’s an Indoor Farmer’s Market at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor. There will be a market the 3rd Sunday of each month, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., now through September.

This Sunday, Cabela’s in Waco will have a Concealed Carry Class that is highly rated, fun, and qualifies you to apply for permits from Texas and Arizona. This course is from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and consists of both classroom and range time. If you can’t make this class, there are more dates listed throughout the year in the link above.

The city of Temple had a photography contest this spring -- photographers shot images featuring downtown buildings of Temple. This is the 3rd Annual Temple Community Treasures Photography Contest and the 49 framed, photos will be on display at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum starting this weekend.

