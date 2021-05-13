Alabama woman pleads guilty to robbing Mississippi bank

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect in a Gulfport bank robbery pleaded guilty in court this week.

Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan Road in Gulfport on March 22, 2019.

The case was set for trial on June 28 of this year, but Facce, through her attorney, requested to enter her guilty plea prior to trial.

On March 22, 2019, the Gulfport Police Department responded to BancorpSouth to an alarm call, where bank employees told police the suspect entered the bank lobby and approached a teller.

According to court documents, Facce handed the teller a handwritten note which read “you have 1 min to give the money do not be wrong are die.” No weapon was seen or shown. The first teller complied and was then instructed to provide the note and a bag to a second teller to do the same.

The robbery was captured on the bank’s video surveillance system, and images of the suspect were released to the media with a request for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect.

Later that morning, police received reports of an abandoned Cadillac near the BancorpSouth. Those reports also indicated that a person matching Facce’s description was seen walking away from the vehicle earlier that morning.

Investigators were able to determine that the vehicle was owned by Facce of Ashford, Alabama. Ashford Police assisted in identifying Facce as the suspect depicted in the bank surveillance video.

Based on the information gathered, photo lineups were prepared and presented to each bank teller. Both tellers immediately identified Facce as the person who robbed them.

“As the investigation continued, investigators were able to determine Facce’s cell phone service provider and obtain phone data, including geolocation information. The geolocation data established that the phone was located in Gulfport in the area of BancorpSouth on the morning of March 22, 2019, between the hours of 7 and 11 a.m. The phone is then shown traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 and northbound on Interstate 65 in Alabama. The phone was last located on March 23, 2019, at the Hunstville International Airport,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case.

On March 30, Facce was arrested at the Houston International Airport as she attempted to reenter the country on a return flight from Mexico.

“We commended the Gulfport Police Department and their steadfast work in identifying, locating and apprehending this defendant. Their work is evidenced by this defendant requesting to plead guilty prior to the trial date. The sentence handed down by the court holds the defendant accountable for her actions and assists in providing closure to the victims of this crime,” District Attorney Crosby Parker said.

Circuit Judge Randy Peresich Mueller sentenced Facce to the maximum sentence of 15 years in each count to run concurrently.

