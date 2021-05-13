Advertisement

Area law enforcement agencies warn of email traffic citation scam

Several area law enforcement agencies are warning of an email traffic citation scam involving...
Several area law enforcement agencies are warning of an email traffic citation scam involving notices such as this one.(Courtesy photo)
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several area law enforcement agencies including the Woodway and Hewitt police departments were warning of an email traffic citation scam Thursday.

The scammers are emailing what appears to be a notice of a traffic violation that requests online payment “through our EasyPay Center” and demands payment within five days.

The notice specifically advises the recipient not to mail a check.

“Please know that our department does not send out notifications via email, and you are always welcome to contact us if you have questions regarding the legitimacy of something you have received,” Woodway police said in a Facebook post.

“We also will not send emails concerning violations,” Hewitt police said.

“Always call the agency if you get something like this.”

We want to notify the public of a scam going around (via email). It leads the recipient to believe that they have an...

Posted by Woodway Public Safety Department on Thursday, May 13, 2021

