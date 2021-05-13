Area law enforcement agencies warn of email traffic citation scam

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several area law enforcement agencies including the Woodway and Hewitt police departments were warning of an email traffic citation scam Thursday.

The scammers are emailing what appears to be a notice of a traffic violation that requests online payment “through our EasyPay Center” and demands payment within five days.

The notice specifically advises the recipient not to mail a check.

“Please know that our department does not send out notifications via email, and you are always welcome to contact us if you have questions regarding the legitimacy of something you have received,” Woodway police said in a Facebook post.

“We also will not send emails concerning violations,” Hewitt police said.

“Always call the agency if you get something like this.”

