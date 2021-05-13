Baylor set for Big 12 Softball Championship

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Softball team left for Oklahoma City on Wednesday for the Big 12 Softball Tournament.

Tournament action for Baylor will begin Friday morning at 11 am when the Bears face Texas Tech. Baylor’s second game is against No. 1 Oklahoma.

Baylor enters the tournament after a fourth place finish in the conference with an 8-9 record.

Baylor coach Glenn Moore feels good about their chances to get into the NCAA tournament and is looking forward to the postseason.

