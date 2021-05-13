Advertisement

Baylor Women’s Golf Earns NCAA Championship Berth

Baylor is headed to the NCAA championships
Baylor is headed to the NCAA championships(Baylor Women's Golf)
By Darby Brown
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KWTX) - Baylor women’s golf has earned the sixth NCAA Championship berth in program history by virtue of its No. 3 seed at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

The Baton Rouge Regional was canceled on Wednesday after a third consecutive day of heavy rains left the course at University Club in unplayable condition. By rule, the top six seeds at the Regional advance to the 2021 NCAA Championship, which will be played May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Baylor’s NCAA Championship berth is the sixth in program history and the fourth in six NCAA Tournaments since 2015. The six teams advancing through the Baton Rouge Regional are No. 1 seed LSU, No. 2 seed Ole Miss, No. 3 seed Baylor, No. 4 seed Oregon, No. 5 seed Maryland and No. 6 seed Alabama.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
Rolf Meier was arrested Friday at his home.
Texas man charged after Labrador Retriever shot, killed in driveway of family’s home
A Golden Retriever named Jack was killed while his family was camping at an area lake and a...
Dog shot to death in backyard of home while family was camping at area lake
Police initially thought the driver had been shot, but an autopsy report shows he was bitten by...
Police: Man found dead after freak crash near local restaurant wasn’t shot, he was bitten
A member of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad carries the device found in the home.
Device officers found in Central Texas home while serving a warrant was a pipe bomb

Latest News

Baylor Softball
Baylor set for Big 12 Softball Championship
Interim Baylor Men's Tennis Coach Michael Woodson
Baylor promotes Woodson to head men’s tennis coach
Baylor Softball pours Gatorade on Glenn Moore after he gets his 800th win with the program
Coach Moore gets 800th win as Baylor Head Coach
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
Recruits, fans wonder what Lady Bears look like without Mulkey