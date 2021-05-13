Baylor Women’s Golf Earns NCAA Championship Berth

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KWTX) - Baylor women’s golf has earned the sixth NCAA Championship berth in program history by virtue of its No. 3 seed at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

The Baton Rouge Regional was canceled on Wednesday after a third consecutive day of heavy rains left the course at University Club in unplayable condition. By rule, the top six seeds at the Regional advance to the 2021 NCAA Championship, which will be played May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Baylor’s NCAA Championship berth is the sixth in program history and the fourth in six NCAA Tournaments since 2015. The six teams advancing through the Baton Rouge Regional are No. 1 seed LSU, No. 2 seed Ole Miss, No. 3 seed Baylor, No. 4 seed Oregon, No. 5 seed Maryland and No. 6 seed Alabama.

