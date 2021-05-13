Advertisement

Belton: Group offers discounted school supplies for families in need

Project Apple Tree offers new school supplies for families in Bell County for a lower price.
By Hannah Hall
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Even though this school year isn’t over yet, Project Apple Tree and the Helping Hands Ministry of Belton is already focusing on getting kids prepared for the next school year.

Last year, Project Apple Tree, part of Helping Hands Ministry of Belton, helped around 900 kids get the supplies they needed for the school year.

As part of the program, Belton ISD, Academy ISD and now Holland ISD families who qualify for free and reduced lunch can purchase a package of school supplies for $5.

This year, Helping Hands Ministry is asking parents to register by May 31st. While that’s earlier than normal, the group says the pandemic is impacting pricing and availability of supplies.

In order to get all the supplies from the vendor in time, registration is happening earlier this year.

“We just really want to make sure that students have what they need to go back to school,” Tasha Roberts, executive director of Helping Hands Ministry said. “And by doing it early, hopefully we’ll be able to start the school year with the school supplies they need.”

Roberts said even if parents are able to make ends meet throughout the rest of the year, heading back to school is often a large expense, and the program helps people stretch their dollars further.

“Whenever they have more than one child getting ready to go back to school, school supplies, new shoes, things like that can be really expensive all at once,” Roberts said. “So we really want to help out families.”

Families can register online, over the phone or in-person. Phone and in-person registration is only available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

There is information about registering for Project Apple Tree on Helping Hands Ministry’s website.

If the community would like to help sponsor a child, a monetary donation can be made to Helping Hands Ministry. The group is not accepting item donations since they are working with a vendor to get the supplies. There is information about donation on the website as well.

